Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a bid to promote business and investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's mineral sector, a high-level meeting was held on Thursday at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade office in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In a bid to promote business and investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's mineral sector, a high-level meeting was held on Thursday at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade office in Peshawar.

The meeting aimed to address the challenges faced by investors and businesspersons in the sector and streamline governmental processes to ensure ease of doing business.

The meeting was chaired by Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Technical education. Key attendees included the President of the Frontier Mines Association, Sher Bandi Khan Marwat, Director of Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar, and officials from SMEDA, FBR, and other relevant departments.

During the session, representatives from the Mines Owners Association highlighted the obstacles investors encounter in various government departments and called for support in line with the government’s business-friendly policies.

The association also presented suggestions for enhancing cooperation between the industry and government agencies.

Abdul Karim Tordher directed all concerned departments to expedite support for the sector, emphasizing that the government’s Primary objective is to boost economic growth through enhanced investment.

He stressed the need for a clear timeline to resolve issues faced by leaseholders and potential investors, ensuring they are not subjected to unnecessary delays.

He further highlighted the significance of the mineral sector, calling it a "flagship industry" for the province and assured that the government is fully committed to providing a conducive business environment for investors.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to enhance collaboration across departments to help propel the province’s mineral sector to new heights.