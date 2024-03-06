Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali administers oath to fifteen member new cabinet of KP

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 08:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday administered oath to fifteen member new cabinet of the province here at Governor House.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapure, Speaker Provincial Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, Chief Secretary, IG Police and head of administrative departments participated in the oath taking ceremony.

Those who were administered oath included Arshad Ayub Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Fazal Hakeem Khan, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, Aqibullah Khan, Muhammad Sajjad, Meena Khan, Fazal Shakoor, Nazeer Ahmad Abbasi, Pakhtun Yar Khan, Aftab Alam Khan Afridi, Kaleequr Rehman, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Faisal Khan Tarakai and Muhammad Zahir Shah.

After the oath taking, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated new cabinet members and exchanged pleasantries with them.

The portfolios of the new minister will be announced in a couple of days.

