Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai takes notice of substandard work on Shagla road project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai on Wednesday showed great resentment over reports of use of substandard material in Dheri to Kahu road project in Shangla and sought a report from the district administration into the matter within 24 hours.

Directing for initiating stern action against the contractor, the minister said it was a matter of great distress that Shangla district, which lagged behind from other districts in uplift projects and funds are acquired from the provincial government after hectic efforts for upgrading of infrastructure here but still a specific mafia was creating hurdles in development of this district.

He maintained that some contractors after acquiring the contract do not start work on projects for years adding that all this is done with the connivance of some government employees. He asked the government departments to initiate legal action against contractors who fail to start their projects with stipulated time.

"We cannot afford to see Shangla still remains backward and whoever found indulged in substandard execution of work will face stern legal action", the Minister said.

He warned that payments to such contractors would be blocked and action against the department concerned will also be taken.

He said substandard work would be discouraged at all forums as uplift projects were being carried out with national exchequer and it is our collective responsibility to ensure proper utilization of uplift funds.

He appealed to Shangla people to be aware and wherever they found negligence and low standard work in projects, report the same to authorities for legal action.

The minister said that the contractor of Dheri-Kahu road was time and again warned to rectify his mode of work but he failed to do so and now action according to legal procedure will be initiated against him.

Shaukat Yousufzai said that an investigative committee under the headship of Assistant Commissioner Alpuri has been formed that would visit the site and present a report to him within 24 hours. He said the department concerned was also responsible into this matter and will face action.

He directed that the substandard work carried out in this road project should be made dismantle and the contractor should restart work by using quality material adding up till payment to the contractor should remain blocked.

He said if the payment has already been made to the contractor, it should be recovered from the employees concerned of the department.