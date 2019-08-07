Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meets today

An important meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has been convened today (Thursday) to mull over 15 points agenda.Provincial government has called the cabinet meeting

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) An important meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has been convened today (Thursday) to mull over 15 points agenda.Provincial government has called the cabinet meeting.

The matters related to purchase of 52 new vehicles for tribal districts, handing over government rest houses to tourism department, bill on prevention of child marriage and others are parts of agenda of meeting.