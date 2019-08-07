UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet Meets Today

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:35 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meets today

An important meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has been convened today (Thursday) to mull over 15 points agenda.Provincial government has called the cabinet meeting

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) An important meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has been convened today (Thursday) to mull over 15 points agenda.Provincial government has called the cabinet meeting.

The matters related to purchase of 52 new vehicles for tribal districts, handing over government rest houses to tourism department, bill on prevention of child marriage and others are parts of agenda of meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Marriage Vehicles Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

For the love of Football! “Football in Pakistan ..

8 minutes ago

PCB to revamp national coaching set-up

15 minutes ago

Sindh govt committed to improving lives of women i ..

1 minute ago

Emergency Meeting of the OIC contact Group on Jamm ..

20 minutes ago

Between 1987 and 2017, there has been a 27% declin ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.