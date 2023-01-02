UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali, Irrigation Minister Felicitate Newly Elected Cabinet Of PPC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali, Irrigation Minister felicitate newly elected cabinet of PPC

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali and Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Monday congratulated Peshawar Press Club's newly elected President Arshad Aziz Malik, Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, General Secretary Irfan Musazai and other members of the governing body

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali and Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Monday congratulated Peshawar Press Club's newly elected President Arshad Aziz Malik, Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, General Secretary Irfan Musazai and other members of the governing body.

They also felicitated newly elected cabinet of Mardan Press Club, including its President Bakht Mohammad, Vice President Hidayat Rahman Hoti and General Secretary Shahab Akbar.

They expressed best wishes and hoped that the newly elected cabinets of the two press clubs would work for the welfare of journalist community.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Mardan Ghulam Ali Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian ..

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian clubs

13 minutes ago
 Govt set up monitoring system to control illegal t ..

Govt set up monitoring system to control illegal trawling

1 minute ago
 Dense fog to occur in plain areas of Punjab, KP, u ..

Dense fog to occur in plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh

1 minute ago
 Life comes to normalcy after political agitation i ..

Life comes to normalcy after political agitation in Gawadar

1 minute ago
 District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzd ..

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar forms a special 'Haider Squ ..

1 minute ago
 Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT ..

Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) under consideration

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.