Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali, Irrigation Minister felicitate newly elected cabinet of PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali and Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Monday congratulated Peshawar Press Club's newly elected President Arshad Aziz Malik, Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, General Secretary Irfan Musazai and other members of the governing body.

They also felicitated newly elected cabinet of Mardan Press Club, including its President Bakht Mohammad, Vice President Hidayat Rahman Hoti and General Secretary Shahab Akbar.

They expressed best wishes and hoped that the newly elected cabinets of the two press clubs would work for the welfare of journalist community.