Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali commends AKF services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has commended the services of Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) and said that his affiliation with the organization is spread over decades.

He was talking to a delegation of AKF, which called on him under the leadership of its KP chapter president, Khalid Waqas, the other day, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Other members of the delegation were Mohammad Shakir Siddiqui, Professor Dr Abdul Malik, Hafiz Hameedullah, Fida Mohammad, Dr Adil Mohammad, Mohammad Adnan Raz and Manager Media Noorul Wahid Jadoon.

The delegation congratulated Haji Ghulam Ali on assuming the office of the Governor and also briefed him regarding the ongoing welfare projects of the AKF, particularly those initiated for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and reconstruction activities.

The Governor said that on the occasions of the earthquake, floods and other natural disasters across the country, he had worked along with the Foundation on the platform of the trading community.

He said that during meetings with traders' organizations and other associations across the country are acknowledging the services of the Foundation.