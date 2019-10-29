Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to recruit 1150 doctors in govt hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to recruit eleven hundred and fifty doctors in government hospitals to identify the shortcomings and for further improvement of services.

According to provincial health department officials, almost four hundred doctors will be recruited on permanent basis through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Commission.

The remaining seven hundred and fifty doctors will be recruited on adhoc basis, Radio Pakistan reported.

Official said the medicines availability in government hospitals and basic health units will also be computerized to provide latest health facilities to ailing humanities.