Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Makes Strides In Wildlife Conservation Efforts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Conservator Wildlife South of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday visited the Kohat Wildlife Division, following special instructions from Secretary Forests, Environment and Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahid Zaman, in order to boost conservation efforts.
The visit aimed to inspect facilities and provide guidance to enhance conservation measures.
Three key locations were highlighted during the visit: Togh Mangara Safari Park, known for promoting eco-tourism and conservation principles; Kotal Wildlife Park, home to diverse bird species and wild animals, showcasing the region's biodiversity; and Darmalik Game Reserve, dedicated to conserving pheasants and rare birds using modern sustainable methods.
APP/azq/378
