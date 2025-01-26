Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Makes Strides In Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa makes strides in wildlife conservation efforts

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Conservator Wildlife South of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday visited the Kohat Wildlife Division, following special instructions from Secretary Forests, Environment and Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahid Zaman, in order to boost conservation efforts.

The visit aimed to inspect facilities and provide guidance to enhance conservation measures.

Three key locations were highlighted during the visit: Togh Mangara Safari Park, known for promoting eco-tourism and conservation principles; Kotal Wildlife Park, home to diverse bird species and wild animals, showcasing the region's biodiversity; and Darmalik Game Reserve, dedicated to conserving pheasants and rare birds using modern sustainable methods.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

6 seconds ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

12 seconds ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

60 minutes ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

60 minutes ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

1 hour ago
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

2 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

2 hours ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan