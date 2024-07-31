Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal Emphasize Use Of Modern Technology To Promote Agriculture Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal emphasize use of modern technology to promote agriculture sector

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal on Wednesday emphasized the use of modern technology in agriculture sector and said that 22 percent of country’s economy is dependent on agriculture sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal on Wednesday emphasized the use of modern technology in agriculture sector and said that 22 percent of country’s economy is dependent on agriculture sector.

He was addressing the three-day international seminar organized by Bacha Khan University Charsadda at Nathia Gali.

He emphasized the importance of university-level research in agriculture and said that it would help overcoming food shortages in the province.

The minister highlighted that communicating research findings and advancements to farmers at the grassroots level is crucial to promote and strengthen agriculture sector and to make province self-reliant.

The seminar sessions focused on bringing innovation to the agricultural sector at government level and highlighted importance of devising result oriented policies. The collaborative efforts and insights shared at the seminar aimed to make the country agriculturally self-sufficient and avert future food crises.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Agriculture Charsadda Government

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

6 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

6 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

7 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

7 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

7 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

6 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

7 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

7 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

7 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan