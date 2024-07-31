- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal Emphasize Use Of Modern Technology To Promote Agriculture Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 09:39 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal on Wednesday emphasized the use of modern technology in agriculture sector and said that 22 percent of country’s economy is dependent on agriculture sector.
He was addressing the three-day international seminar organized by Bacha Khan University Charsadda at Nathia Gali.
He emphasized the importance of university-level research in agriculture and said that it would help overcoming food shortages in the province.
The minister highlighted that communicating research findings and advancements to farmers at the grassroots level is crucial to promote and strengthen agriculture sector and to make province self-reliant.
The seminar sessions focused on bringing innovation to the agricultural sector at government level and highlighted importance of devising result oriented policies. The collaborative efforts and insights shared at the seminar aimed to make the country agriculturally self-sufficient and avert future food crises.
