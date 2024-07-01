Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal Issues Instructions To Speed Up Work On Foriegn Funding Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues instructions to speed up work on foriegn funding projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal on Monday issued instructions to the concerned officers of the Agriculture Department to speed up the work on foreign funding projects including World Bank projects and complete them within the speculate time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal on Monday issued instructions to the concerned officers of the Agriculture Department to speed up the work on foreign funding projects including World Bank projects and complete them within the speculate time.

While the speed of work on ongoing and new ADP schemes in the province should also be accelerated and completed in time in the best interest of farmers and people.

He issued these instructions while presiding over the review meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Agriculture Department.

Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat and the Director Generals of all wings of the Agriculture Department, besides Registrars of Agriculture University Peshawar, Swat and DI Khan participated in the meeting.

The provincial minister was informed in detail about the decisions taken in the last meeting and the progress made in this regard, and he was also briefed about the steps taken so far in the meeting.

The minister directed that a departmental sub-committee should be formed which can speed up taking practical steps to utilize the funds allocated for the projects in a proper manner. Because the timely completion of the schemes will not only benefit the landowners but will also play a key role in the economic stability of the province.

He strongly urged the field officers of the Agriculture Department to spend most of their time in field activities instead of sitting in their offices. So that the farming community can be benefited from the agricultural scientific knowledge of the officers, he warned that the officers who are not interested in their work and work with hesitation action will be taken against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Swat Agriculture Progress All From Best

Recent Stories

IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14 ..

IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14,000 ltrs milk

3 seconds ago
 UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically m ..

UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically motivated, urges immediate rele ..

45 minutes ago
 Issues of federal information dept's in Quetta to ..

Issues of federal information dept's in Quetta to be resolved on priority basis: ..

1 hour ago
 Focal person PMYP represents Pakistan at OIC

Focal person PMYP represents Pakistan at OIC

1 hour ago
 AJK PM inquires after Ch Majeed's health

AJK PM inquires after Ch Majeed's health

1 hour ago
 CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days o ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days of immense hardwork

1 hour ago
Teacher training on creating a peaceful classroom ..

Teacher training on creating a peaceful classroom environment held

1 hour ago
 CCP approves100% acquisition of 'Medialogic Pakist ..

CCP approves100% acquisition of 'Medialogic Pakistan'

1 hour ago
 CM for completing digitization of Quetta district' ..

CM for completing digitization of Quetta district's land records within 2 months

1 hour ago
 AJK President for vibrant approach to seek Europea ..

AJK President for vibrant approach to seek European nations' help for early sett ..

1 hour ago
 Radio Pakistan to organize 'Radio Pothohar Mela' o ..

Radio Pakistan to organize 'Radio Pothohar Mela' on 4th July

1 hour ago
 ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation not to affect peopl ..

‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation not to affect people of KP, Balochistan: Minister ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan