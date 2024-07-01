Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues instructions to speed up work on foriegn funding projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal on Monday issued instructions to the concerned officers of the Agriculture Department to speed up the work on foreign funding projects including World Bank projects and complete them within the speculate time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal on Monday issued instructions to the concerned officers of the Agriculture Department to speed up the work on foreign funding projects including World Bank projects and complete them within the speculate time.

While the speed of work on ongoing and new ADP schemes in the province should also be accelerated and completed in time in the best interest of farmers and people.

He issued these instructions while presiding over the review meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Agriculture Department.

Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat and the Director Generals of all wings of the Agriculture Department, besides Registrars of Agriculture University Peshawar, Swat and DI Khan participated in the meeting.

The provincial minister was informed in detail about the decisions taken in the last meeting and the progress made in this regard, and he was also briefed about the steps taken so far in the meeting.

The minister directed that a departmental sub-committee should be formed which can speed up taking practical steps to utilize the funds allocated for the projects in a proper manner. Because the timely completion of the schemes will not only benefit the landowners but will also play a key role in the economic stability of the province.

He strongly urged the field officers of the Agriculture Department to spend most of their time in field activities instead of sitting in their offices. So that the farming community can be benefited from the agricultural scientific knowledge of the officers, he warned that the officers who are not interested in their work and work with hesitation action will be taken against them.