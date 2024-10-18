Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal Directs To Resume Work On Teri Chowk- Gargari Road

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal directs to resume work on Teri Chowk- Gargari Road

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal has directed Communication and Works Department to immediately resume work on the Teri Chowk to Gargri Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal has directed Communication and Works Department to immediately resume work on the Teri Chowk to Gargri Road.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of line departments in the office of Deputy Commissioner Karak on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Karak Shakeel Ahmad Jan, District Police Officer Karak and officials of Public Health.

The meeting reviewed progress on developmental projects in various sectors highlighting the problems and difficulties faced by the departments.

Minister directed public departments to keep their offices doors open for the public and ensure implementation of the "Awami Agenda" of the Chief Minister.

He also urged people to inform authorities about their concern and monitor work on ongoing development projects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Agriculture Road Progress Karak Shakeel

Recent Stories

Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regula ..

Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized

6 minutes ago
 SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy ..

SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh

7 minutes ago
 CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s touris ..

CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project

12 minutes ago
 Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about pr ..

Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..

15 minutes ago
 Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Al ..

Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania

12 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of ..

DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team

12 minutes ago
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex ..

Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri

6 minutes ago
 AJK food authority launches crackdown against adul ..

AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration

6 minutes ago
 UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Le ..

UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Lebanon

6 minutes ago
 Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying' ..

Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying': France

6 minutes ago
 NA passes two bills

NA passes two bills

6 minutes ago
 Railways employees receiving late salaries due to ..

Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Se ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan