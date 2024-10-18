- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal Directs To Resume Work On Teri Chowk- Gargari Road
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 08:12 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal has directed Communication and Works Department to immediately resume work on the Teri Chowk to Gargri Road.
He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of line departments in the office of Deputy Commissioner Karak on Friday.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Karak Shakeel Ahmad Jan, District Police Officer Karak and officials of Public Health.
The meeting reviewed progress on developmental projects in various sectors highlighting the problems and difficulties faced by the departments.
Minister directed public departments to keep their offices doors open for the public and ensure implementation of the "Awami Agenda" of the Chief Minister.
He also urged people to inform authorities about their concern and monitor work on ongoing development projects.
