Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal Chairs Meeting On Agri Development In Merged Districts

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 10:19 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs meeting on Agri development in Merged Districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal on Thursday, chaired a meeting of the members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from the newly merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal on Thursday, chaired a meeting of the members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from the newly merged districts.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Asif Mehsud, Anwar Zeb Khan, Dr. Hameed ur Rehman and relevant officials from the Agriculture Department.

During the meeting, participants were given a detailed briefing on various agricultural projects in the merged districts. Similarly, the briefing also covered the introduction of tunnel farming and vertical farming technologies, initiated in collaboration with the World Bank and the Agriculture Department.

It was highlighted that these projects will be executed through different wings of the Agriculture Department, including Agricultural Extension, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Research and Soil Conservation.

These initiatives aim to make barren lands in the merged districts cultivable.

Speaking at the meeting, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd.) Sajjad Barakwal, emphasized that transparency and merit will be ensured in all projects, and any form of corruption will not be tolerated.

He reaffirmed that the welfare of farmers in the merged districts remains a top priority, as they have been significantly affected by terrorism. The minister stated that his goal is to provide maximum facilities and ease to the farmers of these areas. The MPAs also shared their suggestions for further improving the projects.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for Int ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on politic ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations

6 minutes ago
 UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanma ..

UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar

51 minutes ago
 Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR ..

Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support

2 minutes ago
 PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during ..

PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan

2 hours ago
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

3 hours ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

4 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. ( ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan