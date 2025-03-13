Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs meeting on Agri development in Merged Districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal on Thursday, chaired a meeting of the members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from the newly merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal on Thursday, chaired a meeting of the members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from the newly merged districts.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Asif Mehsud, Anwar Zeb Khan, Dr. Hameed ur Rehman and relevant officials from the Agriculture Department.

During the meeting, participants were given a detailed briefing on various agricultural projects in the merged districts. Similarly, the briefing also covered the introduction of tunnel farming and vertical farming technologies, initiated in collaboration with the World Bank and the Agriculture Department.

It was highlighted that these projects will be executed through different wings of the Agriculture Department, including Agricultural Extension, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Research and Soil Conservation.

These initiatives aim to make barren lands in the merged districts cultivable.

Speaking at the meeting, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd.) Sajjad Barakwal, emphasized that transparency and merit will be ensured in all projects, and any form of corruption will not be tolerated.

He reaffirmed that the welfare of farmers in the merged districts remains a top priority, as they have been significantly affected by terrorism. The minister stated that his goal is to provide maximum facilities and ease to the farmers of these areas. The MPAs also shared their suggestions for further improving the projects.