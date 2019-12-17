Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Construction Akbar Ayub Khan for strict monitoring of under construction roads

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Construction Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday directed the Provincial Roads Infrastructure Project and officials of Communication and Works department to keep eye on all under construction roads to ensure quality of work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Construction Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday directed the Provincial Roads Infrastructure Project and officials of Communication and Works department to keep eye on all under construction roads to ensure quality of work.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on various development projects, he directed the Communication department to separate one way roads with boundary walls to avoid other traffic problems.

He also directed to specially consider the heights and width of underpasses and overhead bridges on the roads and construct shops in underpass with a view to use those on commercial bases.

The Minister also called for timely completion and opening of all development projects so that the masses could be benefited.

Earlier, the Minister was briefed about the progress on Shah Alam Daryab road, Omarzai Sher Ghar road, Jand Sangemarmar road, Mardan Swabi road, Risalpur Jhangira road projects.

The Minister asked the concerned department to ensure laying of PTCL and CNG pipelines so that the roads could not be dug against for the purpose.