Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Construction Akbar Ayub Khan for construction of 2ft PCC roads on both sides of main roads to avoid road damages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Construction Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday directed construction of 2 feet black-top PCC roads on both sides of every main road to prevent road damages and probable flow of water.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting of development works in Mansehra District. Secretary Communication and Works Muhammad Shahab Khattak, Executive Engineer Mansehra Fawad Abbasi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

He further directed that the government buildings should be constructed with the best design and best whitewash to be done in the last phase.

He said that drains alongside the roads and bus stops should be constructed in populous areas and bazaars. The Minister called for completion of all development projects within stipulated time period and assured availability of funds in this regard.

Akbar Ayub Khan directed that trees should be planted during the construction of all the government buildings so that the plantation campaign could also be promoted responsibly.