UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Communications And Construction Akbar Ayub Khan For Construction Of 2ft PCC Roads On Both Sides Of Main Roads To Avoid Road Damages

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 04:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Construction Akbar Ayub Khan for construction of 2ft PCC roads on both sides of main roads to avoid road damages

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Construction Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday directed construction of 2 feet black-top PCC roads on both sides of every main road to prevent road damages and probable flow of water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Construction Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday directed construction of 2 feet black-top PCC roads on both sides of every main road to prevent road damages and probable flow of water.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting of development works in Mansehra District. Secretary Communication and Works Muhammad Shahab Khattak, Executive Engineer Mansehra Fawad Abbasi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

He further directed that the government buildings should be constructed with the best design and best whitewash to be done in the last phase.

He said that drains alongside the roads and bus stops should be constructed in populous areas and bazaars. The Minister called for completion of all development projects within stipulated time period and assured availability of funds in this regard.

Akbar Ayub Khan directed that trees should be planted during the construction of all the government buildings so that the plantation campaign could also be promoted responsibly.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Road Mansehra All Government Best

Recent Stories

Stock market climbs to highest in more than a year ..

6 minutes ago

Balochistan University of Engineering and Technolo ..

6 minutes ago

“May she turn Fizza Hussain again from Hareem Sh ..

32 minutes ago

UAE’s banking system provides financial facilita ..

43 minutes ago

At Least 14 People Injured After Factory Building ..

1 minute ago

US Embassy in Ukraine Says Deputy Chief of Mission ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.