Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangements for matriculation examinations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday visited Government Higher Secondary School Cantt No. 1 in Peshawar Saddar and inspected arrangements for the matriculation examinations.

Talking to media, the minister said that comprehensive arrangements have been made across the province for the smooth conduct of matriculation examinations. “CCTV cameras have been installed in all examination halls that are connected to the control rooms of respective education boards,” he stated.

He further said that the Education Monitoring Authority in coordination with district administration and education officials is closely monitoring the examination system. To ensure transparency, examination halls of private schools have also been shifted to government facilities. Section 144 has been enforced in the vicinity of exam centers to maintain order while students are being provided with proper furniture, clean drinking water, electricity, and all necessary facilities, he added.

The minister emphasized that all chairpersons, secretaries and controllers of the education boards, along with other staff have been appointed strictly on merit. He warned that any examination staff found involved in paper leakage, facilitating cheating or any other malpractice will face strict action under the Efficiency and Discipline (E&D) Rules including permanent disqualification from exam duties and other severe penalties.

Faisal Tarakai also urged the media to play its role in highlighting issues related to examinations and promised swift and appropriate action. “Revolutionary changes have been brought into the education system of KP,” he claimed, adding that in last year’s Matric exams, students from 19 government schools secured top positions.

He also mentioned that government school students including those enrolled in the double shift program performed exceptionally well in the ETEA and MDCAT exams.