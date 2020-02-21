Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi for ensuring grinding of subsidized wheat by flour mills

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Friday directed the Food Department to make sure that flour mills must grind the wheat provided to them under government's subsidized quota

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Friday directed the Food Department to make sure that flour mills must grind the wheat provided to them under government's subsidized quota.

He said to provide wheat flour to the general public at subsidized rates, the government provides subsidized wheat to flour mills for this purpose adding no laxity on part of the flour mills would be tolerated.

Chairing a meeting held in connection with provision of subsidized wheat to the flour mills here, the Food Minister directed the district food controllers to routinely check the flour mills and ensure grinding of subsidized wheat there so that inexpensive wheat flour could be provided to the general public.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Food Nisar Ahmad, Director Food Zubair Ahmad, Divisional Director DI Khan and officers concerned from the Food Department.

He further directed that flour mills failing to provide compatibility with their electricity bills and wheat quota should be taken to task and their quota should be suspended on immediate basis.