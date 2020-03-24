UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi Directs Strict Check On Price Of Flour

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:56 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi directs strict check on price of flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi has directed guaranteeing the selling of 20 kilogram bag of flour at the official rate of Rs.808 per bag in all districts of the province, said an official statement issued here Tuesday.

Through these directives the provincial minister has further directed district administration to ensure availability of the official flour with the nominated dealers.

He has also directed the authorities of the food Department for keeping flour mills under strict monitoring and strict action against those involved in hoarding and profiteering.

