- Home
- Pakistan
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru reviews restructuring plans for enhanced trans ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Food, Zahir Shah Toru Reviews Restructuring Plans For Enhanced Transparency
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, presided over a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed restructuring of the Food Department
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, presided over a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed restructuring of the food Department.
The meeting focused on reviewing the department’s overall performance, administrative affairs, and measures to enhance transparency and efficiency.
Minister Toru emphasized the importance of restructuring the department to improve its functionality and ensure the delivery of quality services to the public.
He stated that introducing modern reforms would strengthen transparency and accountability within the department, ultimately benefiting citizens.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary for Food, Ashfaq Ahmed, along with other senior officials.
Participants presented various suggestions for improving different sectors of the department, which were thoroughly discussed to identify actionable steps.
Minister Zahir Shah Toru directed the concerned officials to expedite the restructuring process and develop a comprehensive strategy to enhance public service delivery.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to public welfare, stating that improving the performance of the Food
Department is a key priority in this regard.
Concluding the meeting, the minister reaffirmed that all available resources would be utilized to ensure transparency and efficiency.
He emphasized that the reform process would be completed as soon as possible to meet the public’s expectations.
Recent Stories
Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card ..
DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during public holiday
Kashmir Solidarity Day stands as a vivid manifestation of the everlasting, invin ..
UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombudsperson
Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy to arrive on Feb 5
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card Dr Samiullah Kakar1 minute ago
-
DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during public holiday1 minute ago
-
UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombudsperson1 minute ago
-
Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy to arrive on Feb 51 minute ago
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation13 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight13 minutes ago
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 124 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..18 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues18 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..18 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement23 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU23 minutes ago