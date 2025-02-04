Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru reviews restructuring plans for enhanced transparency

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, presided over a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed restructuring of the Food Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, presided over a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed restructuring of the food Department.

The meeting focused on reviewing the department’s overall performance, administrative affairs, and measures to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Minister Toru emphasized the importance of restructuring the department to improve its functionality and ensure the delivery of quality services to the public.

He stated that introducing modern reforms would strengthen transparency and accountability within the department, ultimately benefiting citizens.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary for Food, Ashfaq Ahmed, along with other senior officials.

Participants presented various suggestions for improving different sectors of the department, which were thoroughly discussed to identify actionable steps.

Minister Zahir Shah Toru directed the concerned officials to expedite the restructuring process and develop a comprehensive strategy to enhance public service delivery.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to public welfare, stating that improving the performance of the Food

Department is a key priority in this regard.

Concluding the meeting, the minister reaffirmed that all available resources would be utilized to ensure transparency and efficiency.

He emphasized that the reform process would be completed as soon as possible to meet the public’s expectations.