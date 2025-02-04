Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Food, Zahir Shah Toru Reviews Restructuring Plans For Enhanced Transparency

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru reviews restructuring plans for enhanced transparency

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, presided over a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed restructuring of the Food Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, presided over a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed restructuring of the food Department.

The meeting focused on reviewing the department’s overall performance, administrative affairs, and measures to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Minister Toru emphasized the importance of restructuring the department to improve its functionality and ensure the delivery of quality services to the public.

He stated that introducing modern reforms would strengthen transparency and accountability within the department, ultimately benefiting citizens.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary for Food, Ashfaq Ahmed, along with other senior officials.

Participants presented various suggestions for improving different sectors of the department, which were thoroughly discussed to identify actionable steps.

Minister Zahir Shah Toru directed the concerned officials to expedite the restructuring process and develop a comprehensive strategy to enhance public service delivery.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to public welfare, stating that improving the performance of the Food

Department is a key priority in this regard.

Concluding the meeting, the minister reaffirmed that all available resources would be utilized to ensure transparency and efficiency.

He emphasized that the reform process would be completed as soon as possible to meet the public’s expectations.

Recent Stories

Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Exec ..

Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card ..

1 minute ago
 DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during pub ..

DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during public holiday

1 minute ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day stands as a vivid manifesta ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day stands as a vivid manifestation of the everlasting, invin ..

1 minute ago
 UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombu ..

UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombudsperson

1 minute ago
 Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat t ..

Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy to arrive on Feb 5

1 minute ago
 Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of Nat ..

Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..

19 minutes ago
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situatio ..

Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation

13 minutes ago
 Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, ar ..

Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight

13 minutes ago
 Financial transparency, efficient business environ ..

Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..

33 minutes ago
 NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

24 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Nationa ..

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..

18 minutes ago
 Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance ..

Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan