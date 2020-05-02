UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Health And Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Reviews Mechanism Of DC&CC Against Coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra reviews mechanism of DC&CC against coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Saturday visited District Command & Control Center here and reviewed its mechanism for prompt response against COVID-19 in the light of Provincial Government decisions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Saturday visited District Command & Control Center here and reviewed its mechanism for prompt response against COVID-19 in the light of Provincial Government decisions.

The Minister was given briefing on mechanism and working of centre.

Few processes were recommended for further improvisation and improvement of its response and reaction against the pandemic.

He said coronavirus testing capacity has been enhanced after establishment of new laboratories at Swat and Abbottabad.

The minister said coronavirus was a pandemic and urged masses to adopt all precautionary measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.

