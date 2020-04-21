Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Khan Jhagra increases coronavirus testing capacity to 930 per day

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Khan Jhagra Tuesday said the provincial government has increased the coronavirus testing capacity to 930 per day, within a month

The minister said that KP has now conducted almost 10,000 tests and within two weeks, the government would double the testing capacity with labs opening in Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, DI Khan and Abbottabad to be followed by five other districts.

Jhagra said that till March 12, the coronavirus testing capacity was 40 in KP which was enhanced to 180 till March 22 followed by 340 on March 31, 490 on April 7, 540 on April 12 and 930 till April 20.

He said that 90 percent of our capacity within government labs.