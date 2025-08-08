Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Higher Education, Meen Khan Afridi Chairs 12th Senate Meeting Of KU

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:56 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meen Khan Afridi chairs 12th senate meeting of KU

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meen Khan Afridi, here Friday, chaired the 12th Senate meeting of Kohat University (KU) and discussed various financial and administrative matters

KOHAT August 8 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education, Meen Khan Afridi, here Friday, chaired the 12th Senate meeting of Kohat University (KU) and discussed various financial and administrative matters.

The meeting was attended by MPA Shafi Jan, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas, Registrar Zilla Dar Khan, Director Finance Muhammad Zafar Khan and other members of the Senate.

The meeting was told that the closing balance of the financial year 2024-25 was Rs 180.839 million, out of which Rs 80 million was transferred to the reserve fund of Kohat University.

During the financial year 2025-26, the university's total income was estimated at Rs 1798.748 million and expenditure was estimated at Rs 1786.

967 million.

The meeting was informed that the provincial government had approved a special grant of Rs 74.900 million for the University of Kohat. The meeting also reviewed the goals and achievements of the second year of the university’s five-year strategy.

The third-party audit report for the financial year 2023-24 was also presented in the meeting. Approval was also given to the financial plan 2026-30, budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26 and revised estimates for the financial year 2024-25.

The minister appreciated the financial strategy of Kohat University and revenue generation initiatives, expressing satisfaction over the performance.

APP/aq/mds/

