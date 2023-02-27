Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil instructs revenue department to improve efficiency

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil on Monday directed the Revenue Department to improve its performance and accelerate the speed of revenue collection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil on Monday directed the Revenue Department to improve its performance and accelerate the speed of revenue collection.

He was presiding over a briefing on the Revenue Department at Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Monday.

The provincial minister clarified that the first priority of all government departments should be achieving 100 percent of the set goals and this is also the duty of the revenue department.

He further directed to remove the encroachments from the government land, submit its correct record and submit a transparent report of the encroachments on the state land by the concerned authorities as soon as possible.

He said that there is no doubt that these encroachments date back to 2008 or even older, and the series of litigation is also going on, but the department's first responsibility is to make strict decisions on all illegal encroachments with all sincerity. To ensure the elimination of the same, an unambiguous record should be prepared, he added.

The finance minister also directed to submit the complete record of the vehicles of the department including the projects and directed to implement these directions in letter and spirit.