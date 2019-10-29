Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusufzai terms JUI-F march baseless

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusufzai Tuesday said that the incumbent government permitted the JUI-F and its allies to hold a march and sit-in as it was the democratic right of all political parties, but Maulana Fazl had baseless agenda.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had acquired media coverage by initiating this so-called "Azadi March" against the government whose only obvious purpose was to divert the masses' attention from Kashmir issue.

Baton-holder private force of Maulana Fazl had presented him a guard of honour in KPK which indicated that he had a protocol driven bent of mind, he stated.