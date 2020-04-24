Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurates Rescue 1122 operation in Shangla

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 services at Alpuri Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 services at Alpuri Shangla.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Shangla has been a backward district and landslides, floods, earthquakes and frequent road accidents occur here and there was no facility to deal with any emergency situation but now with the launch of Rescue 1122 services, people of the area will have access to rescue services in case of any emergency. He said that the role of Rescue 1122 in Corona virus situation is commendable.

Rescue workers are serving on the front line in this war. Seeing the services of Rescue 1122, their services have been extended to the entire areas of the province. Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai visited various parts of the rescue station and rescue officials briefed the minister about the services provided at the station.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division Senior Vice President Sadid-ur-Rehman, District Leader Waqar Khan, Nawaz Mehmood Khan, Najeeb Khan, party workers and other elders were present on the occasion along with Shaukat Yousafzai.

Shaukat Yousafzai thanked Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir and said that with the launch of Rescue 1122 services at Besham and Alpuri, the problems of Shangla would be solved to a great extent. Rescue 1122 has the best technology, ambulances and equipment to deal with any emergency situation.

He said that Shangla is a poor district and starting Rescue 1122 services here was a dream of mine which came true today. The whole of Shangla will benefit from these services. Rescue 1122 lead from the front in serving the poor people here.

He also paid tribute to the doctors, paramedics, policemen and the district administration, who are performing duty on the front line against the corona virus.