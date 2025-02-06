Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan Chairs Meeting To Address Problems Of Suki Kinari Project Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 09:08 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan Thursday chaired a meeting at office of Commissioner Hazara Division to address the issues faced by workers of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project in Balakot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan Thursday chaired a meeting at office of Commissioner Hazara Division to address the issues faced by workers of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project in Balakot.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, Vice Commissioner of the Employees’ Social Security Institution (ESSI) Khurshid Alam, Director Labour Department Irfanullah, Deputy Director Labour Department, Saqib Khan, representatives of Shaheen Labour Union and project contractors.

During the meeting, the Vice Commissioner of ESSI briefed the participants about objectives of the institution and highlighted the challenges faced by labours in Hazara Division particularly at the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project.

He told that ESSI operates on a contributory basis without government funding. He said that ESSI is providing medical and cash assistance to workers employed in various commercial and industrial units.

Chairing the meeting, labour minister issued immediate directives to resolve problems of labours and instructed the workers’ union to submit cases of deceased workers to the relevant contractor company within three days.

He said that contractor must review and verify these cases within seven days and inform Deputy Director Labour Department accordingly.

He reaffirmed provincial government commitment to safeguard workers’ rights highlighting steps of government to provide relief to workers.

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam assured cooperation to workers and directed Director Labour Department to expedite processing of gratuity cases for deceased workers within one month.

Later, the minister visited ESSI dispensary in Abbottabad and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to workers. He met with staff and urged them to perform their duties with dedication and commitment.

