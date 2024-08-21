Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi inspects development work at Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate on Wednesday inspected the ongoing scheme after completing the asphalt work on Shekhan Road in Kohat.

The Minister directed the timely completion of work of shoulders of the said road without compromising on the quality and quantity of work.

He also asked the party leadership and the general people to keep a vigil eye on the quality of the ongoing development works in their respective areas and report immediately where any defect or corruption is seen, so that action is taken against such elements and stop the waste of money.

Aftab Alam declared that the national exchequer is the sacred trust of the people and it will be spent purely on the betterment of masses.

