Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Law And Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam For Expediting Ongoing Work On Dhodha Chowk Underpass

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 07:26 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam for expediting ongoing work on Dhodha Chowk underpass

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Advocate, on Monday inspected the ongoing construction work on the Dhodha–Kheramatoo Chowk underpass along the Indus Highway and directed the concerned authorities to ensure its timely and high-quality completion

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Advocate, on Monday inspected the ongoing construction work on the Dhodha–Kheramatoo Chowk underpass along the Indus Highway and directed the concerned authorities to ensure its timely and high-quality completion.

The minister’s visit followed his earlier inspection of the site alongside the Deputy Commissioner Kohat, National Highway Authority (NHA) officials and other relevant authorities, during which he had instructed the NHA to expedite work on the underpass. Acting on those directives, formal construction work has now commenced.

Speaking on the occasion, Aftab Alam Advocate said that the project would significantly improve traffic flow in the area and ease the travel difficulties faced by commuters.

He stressed that the underpass must be completed to the highest standards within the stipulated timeframe so that the public can benefit from it at the earliest.

The law minister also reviewed ongoing construction and rehabilitation works at Kheramatoo Chowk, directing the concerned departments to prioritise quality and transparency in all development schemes.

He reaffirmed that the provincial government was taking all possible measures to facilitate the public and accelerate the pace of development.

