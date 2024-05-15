Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan holds open katchery to address problems of people

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday held open katchery in his office to listen to complaints and issues of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday held open katchery in his office to listen to complaints and issues of people.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured to resolve issues of people on priority basis keeping in view their expectations.

He said that government is working to serve people adopting policy of transparency and accountability.

Minister said that flagship projects have been introduced in local government department adding these schemes are aimed to facilitate people and provide them needed convenience. He also directed officials to serve public with dedication and abiding by rules of professionalism.