Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Mineral Dr Amjad Ali orders enquiry into Kalakhel mine incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Mineral Dr Amjad Ali on Monday took strong notice of the coal mine incident in Kalakhel area of district Khyber.

Dr Amjad Ali directed concerned authorities to initiate an inquiry in the matter and asked authorities to visit the incident site and asses the rescue operation besides making safety arrangements for the mine.

Minister mines and minerals said that mines owners should ensure implementation of safety laws adding that government will take strict actions against those who are putting lives of workers at risk in mines by poor safety measures.

According to Mines and Minerals Department the incident took place due to accumulation of carbon mono oxide in the mine, which trapped three mine workers inside.

The Department added that the contractor had started working on a sealed mine without approval of relevant experts.

In its statement, the Department said that two of the mine workers were initially rescued however one of the worker is still trapped inside the mine for whom the rescue operation continued overnight.

The Department added that due to intense fire and gas accumulation the rescue team is facing hardship to enter the mine. It said after neutralization of mine the rescue operation will continue.