Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Revenue And Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi Assures Hangu Delegation Of Resolving Village Council Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi assures Hangu delegation of resolving village council issue

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Tuesday met with a delegation of local elders led by Shah Abu Tarab Bangash, Member of Provincial Assembly from Hangu District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Tuesday met with a delegation of local elders led by Shah Abu Tarab Bangash, Member of Provincial Assembly from Hangu District.

The delegation informed the Provincial Minister Nazir Ahmad Abbasi about the problems faced by the locals and said that a village council of Hangu district which consists of two villages has been included in Karak district due to which the residents of the area are facing problems. The Village Council is in every respect near Tehsil Doaba of Hangu District. It is more than 80 KM from Karak district headquarters while 14 KM from Tehsil Doaba headquarters. In the meeting, there was a discussion on the background and solution of the problems.

Member board of Revenue and other relevant officials were present in the meeting.

Nazir Ahmad Abbasi assured the delegation of resolving the problem and said that the Revenue Department has no objection to the inclusion of said Village Council in Hangu district, but the rejoining Hangu can be done only with the approval of the Provincial Cabinet. He directed for preparing a complete case and submitting all the necessary documents and along with the application.

He further said that public issues will be solved on priority basis. Transparency and merit are being prioritized in the Revenue and Estate Department while accountability will be ensured adding that decisions will be made in the department only on merit.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Hangu Karak All From Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

World Nursing Day marked in Peshawar

World Nursing Day marked in Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Small island states win key climate case in UN cou ..

Small island states win key climate case in UN court

2 minutes ago
 Small island states win key climate case in UN cou ..

Small island states win key climate case in UN court

2 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC char ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC charter

2 minutes ago
 Pak meet England in T20I series opener at Headingl ..

Pak meet England in T20I series opener at Headingley

13 minutes ago
 Theatre and Film Script Writing Workshop continues ..

Theatre and Film Script Writing Workshop continues at PNCA

13 minutes ago
FCCI offers condolences on Iranian President's dea ..

FCCI offers condolences on Iranian President's death

13 minutes ago
 One dead as Singapore Airlines Boeing flight hits ..

One dead as Singapore Airlines Boeing flight hits severe turbulence

13 minutes ago
 Punjab University, AGAHE ink MoU

Punjab University, AGAHE ink MoU

6 minutes ago
 Palestinian ministry says Israel troops kill 7 in ..

Palestinian ministry says Israel troops kill 7 in West Bank raid

6 minutes ago
 The International Monetary Fund cautions on timing ..

The International Monetary Fund cautions on timing of UK rate cut

6 minutes ago
 IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran ..

IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan