Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Revenue And Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi Assures Hangu Delegation Of Resolving Village Council Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Tuesday met with a delegation of local elders led by Shah Abu Tarab Bangash, Member of Provincial Assembly from Hangu District
The delegation informed the Provincial Minister Nazir Ahmad Abbasi about the problems faced by the locals and said that a village council of Hangu district which consists of two villages has been included in Karak district due to which the residents of the area are facing problems. The Village Council is in every respect near Tehsil Doaba of Hangu District. It is more than 80 KM from Karak district headquarters while 14 KM from Tehsil Doaba headquarters. In the meeting, there was a discussion on the background and solution of the problems.
Member board of Revenue and other relevant officials were present in the meeting.
Nazir Ahmad Abbasi assured the delegation of resolving the problem and said that the Revenue Department has no objection to the inclusion of said Village Council in Hangu district, but the rejoining Hangu can be done only with the approval of the Provincial Cabinet. He directed for preparing a complete case and submitting all the necessary documents and along with the application.
He further said that public issues will be solved on priority basis. Transparency and merit are being prioritized in the Revenue and Estate Department while accountability will be ensured adding that decisions will be made in the department only on merit.
