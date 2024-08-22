Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Abbassi directs to increase counters, staff in service centers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Abbassi Thursday directed that the number of counters and staff should be increased in service centers to facilitate public and speedy disposal of applications

The minister said this during his visit to Teshsil and district revenue offices in Abbottabad.

He directed to expedite the processing of cases and said that negligence in this connection would not be tolerated.

He also visited the domicile branch, sub-registrar office, and tehsildar office and inspected its various sections. The minister was also briefed about revenue services records, land registration and transfer, domicile service, and computerization of land records.

The minister also directed the deputy commissioner to establish separate counters for women and senior citizens and to remove hurdles in the domicile issuing process.

