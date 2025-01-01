- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan Inspects Social Security Hospital Mingora
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Wednesday visited Social Security Hospital Mingora and inspected its various sections.
Secretary Labor, Mian Adil, Director Labor, Irfan and City Mayor were also present on the occasion.
The minister was also briefed about existing facilities and treatment being provided to patients in the hospital.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that conditions of social security dispensaries would be improved for welfare of patients. He said benches would also be installed for attendants of hospitals.
The minister also directed to address shortage of doctors and nurses in the hospital and added that complaint cell would be established in minister office for assistance of patients.
