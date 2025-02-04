Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Directs Provision Of Best Food To Children In Zamangkor Campus

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah has directed concerned authorities of Zamangkor Campus Peshawar to ensure provision of best food and drink items to the state children.

He gave this instruction during a surprise visit to Zamangkor Campus Peshawar on Tuesday.

The provincial minister visited various sections of the campus, met with state children and inquired about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that following directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the present government is taking concrete steps to provide needed facilities to the state children.

He said that social welfare department would also build a girls' camp on its land near the campus and added that it would prove to be a best project for welfare of girls.

