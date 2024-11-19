- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's p ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Zakat, Ushr And Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah Reopens Women's Park
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday took a prompt action and reopened the women-only park in Shalimar Bagh that was closed during the caretaker government
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday took a prompt action and reopened the women-only park in Shalimar Bagh that was closed during the caretaker government.
The Minister announced free-of-charge entry to the park and also clearly marked it as a women-only space. He also directed officials to improve cleanliness, security, and other facilities within the park.
He announced an entertainment festival exclusively for women saying that the initiative aimed at providing a safe and enjoyable environment to women in the city.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions4 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 74 minutes ago
-
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes4 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables10 minutes ago
-
'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched10 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties10 minutes ago
-
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits10 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week16 minutes ago
-
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being16 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ..16 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC16 minutes ago