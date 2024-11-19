Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Zakat, Ushr And Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah Reopens Women's Park

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's park

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday took a prompt action and reopened the women-only park in Shalimar Bagh that was closed during the caretaker government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday took a prompt action and reopened the women-only park in Shalimar Bagh that was closed during the caretaker government.

The Minister announced free-of-charge entry to the park and also clearly marked it as a women-only space. He also directed officials to improve cleanliness, security, and other facilities within the park.

He announced an entertainment festival exclusively for women saying that the initiative aimed at providing a safe and enjoyable environment to women in the city.

