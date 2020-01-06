Khyber Pakhtunkhwa new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sanaullah Abbasi assumes charge

UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sanaullah Abbasi took the charge of his office here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sanaullah Abbasi took the charge of his office here on Monday.

The senior officers of police received him as he reached the office.

Sanaullah Abbasi replaced Dr Naeem Khan who was appointed as IG KP in February 2019.

He was previously serving as the Gilgit Baltistan police chief.

He had also headed Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh Police.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honour to new IG. He laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha for the police martyrs.

He said special attention would be given to the merged districts of the province, adding that merit-based policy would be pursued to successfully face the current challenges.

