Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for responsible role of officers to develop agriculture sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Monday said that the agriculture sector is very important and to make the province self-sufficient in agriculture and increase agricultural production urging all the officers of the department to play an active role in this regard.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soil is very fertile and there was a vital need that we should pay special attention to the agricultural sector.

He expressed these views while presiding over an introductory meeting with the officers of Agriculture department.

Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, DGs of all wings of the department and relevant officers were also present on this occasion.

The provincial minister said that Officers should use their skills to adopt a comprehensive strategy to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa self-sufficient in wheat crops and agricultural scientists should also use their experiences in this regard.

He further added that the vision Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is to make the country and the province economically self-sufficient by developing the agriculture sector.

Keeping in mind, he said officers should make plans and arranged and perform their responsibilities honestly and efficiently so that the efficiency of the department could be improved and the problems of the landholders be solved. He further added that all decisions will be made on the basis of merit and transparency.

APP/vak