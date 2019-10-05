UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regularity Authority Organizes Workshop Of Govt Officials In Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:08 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regularity Authority (KPPRA) with support of World Bank has organized three-day workshop at University of Chiltral to enhance capacity building of government officials of Chitral Upper and Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regularity Authority (KPPRA) with support of World Bank has organized three-day workshop at University of Chiltral to enhance capacity building of government officials of Chitral Upper and Lower.

Officials of district administration, health, education, local government, communication aid workers, social welfare, irrigation, forest and sports attended the workshop.

The objectives of the workshop was to ensure transparency in procurement in government offices, contract allotments and implementation of rules and regulations of KPPRA.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Chiltral Lower, Zakir Hussain was the chief guest at the concluding session of the workshop. He said that such workshops were proved helpful to enhance capacity of officials at local government level and provide opportunity to understand procurement rules before awarding contract.

He said that it would ensure better utilization of funds.

Later, certificates were distributed among participants of the workshop.

