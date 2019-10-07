Khyber Pakhtunkhwa public Service Commission exams for 87 posts of Civil Judges from Oct 29

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa public Service Commission Peshawar Monday notified that competitive examination for 87 posts of Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrate/Illaqa Qazi (PBS-18) would commence from October 29 to November 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa public Service Commission Peshawar Monday notified that competitive examination for 87 posts of Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrate/Illaqa Qazi (PBS-18) would commence from October 29 to November 6.

A notification issued here said the timing of the test would be 9.00 am to 12.00 PM, adding that the details of examination centers and roll numbers could be uploaded on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission's website www.kppsc.gov.pk soon.

All concerned candidates could download their Roll Numbers for respective Examination Centers from the website before the conduct of Examination. No individual admission Letter/Roll Number slip would be issued/posted to any candidate on postal address.

If any candidate does not get intimation through website, SMS and E-mail regarding his/her exam/test, he/she may get his/her status confirmed from IT Section PSC before the conduct of Exam/test, on Number 091-9212976, 9214131, 9212897, 9213750/9213563 (Ext: No.

192) 091-9212688.

The candidates who have not yet submitted their documents are advised to furnish the same so that their eligibility or otherwise could be decided well in time.

It said that the 87 posts of Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrate/Illaqa Qazi (PBS-18) were advertised but these posts had been merged for the purpose of selection.

The allocation of these 87 posts shall be as 16 to Merit, 11 each to Zone-I,II and IV, 10 to Zone-III, 08 to Zone-V, 8 posts each for female Quota and Minority Quota and 04 to Disable Quota.