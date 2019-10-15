UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Recommends 638 BPS-17 Medical Officers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:17 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission recommends 638 BPS-17 medical officers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) has sent recommendations of 638 selected candidates of Medical Officers (PBS-17) to KP Health Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) has sent recommendations of 638 selected candidates of Medical Officers (PBS-17) to KP Health Department.

In a statement issued here Tuesday by PSC stated that as many as 1954 candidates shortlisted for the posts of 786 medical officers BPS-17 out of them 1662 candidates qualified the test.

It said that 638 candidates were selected after conduct of test and interviews and their Names were recommended by Public Service Commission for appointment.

