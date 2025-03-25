Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ramps up efforts to eliminate Tuberculosis

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 234 basic management units providing free diagnostic and treatment services, with approximately 58,000 to 59,000 tuberculosis (TB) cases reported annually.

This was disclosed by Dr. Mudasser Shahzad, Project Director of the KP TB Control Program, while speaking to APP. He stated that despite TB being a curable disease, Pakistan remains the fifth-highest TB burden country globally. The province has taken significant steps to improve case detection and treatment success rates, ensuring better healthcare access for affected communities.

Dr. Mudasser highlighted key advancements, including the installation of 71 X-pert machines and digital X-rays across the province, the introduction of advanced 10-color X-pert machines, and the integration of a multi-country grant project benefiting Afghan refugees.

Additionally, he noted that Lady Health Workers (LHWs) have been engaged in nine districts to strengthen community referrals.

The Project Director further stated that undiagnosed TB cases remain a major challenge, contributing to ongoing transmission within communities. Socioeconomic factors, stigma, and lack of awareness often lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Strengthening community engagement, political commitment, and public awareness campaigns are essential in addressing these challenges, he emphasized.

Dr. Mudasser added that efforts to combat TB include improved diagnostic facilities, active case finding, community referrals, and collaboration with international stakeholders. He urged individuals experiencing TB symptoms to seek free diagnostic and treatment services available across the province without delay.