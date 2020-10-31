UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Receives300000 Tons Wheat : Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:45 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives300000 tons wheat : Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has received 300000 tons of wheat from Trading Corporation of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has received 300000 tons of wheat from Trading Corporation of Pakistan.

Special Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash said that provincial government has signed agreement signed with Trading Corporation of Pakistan to import 460 thousands tons wheat .

He said that provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has been fighting artificial inflation and taking all possible steps to facilitate people.

He said that government has established Insaf Sasta Bazars to control prices of edible commodities.

He said that Chief Secretary has been directed to monitor situation on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import All From Government Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

Global Village breaks first of 25 Guinness World R ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 office, police picket established at M ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan expresses deep sorrow o ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister urges Pakistan Govt to summon I ..

3 minutes ago

Bumrah, Boult propel Mumbai to big win over Delhi

3 minutes ago

New Berlin airport officially opens, nine years la ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.