Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives300000 tons wheat : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has received 300000 tons of wheat from Trading Corporation of Pakistan.

Special Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash said that provincial government has signed agreement signed with Trading Corporation of Pakistan to import 460 thousands tons wheat .

He said that provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has been fighting artificial inflation and taking all possible steps to facilitate people.

He said that government has established Insaf Sasta Bazars to control prices of edible commodities.

He said that Chief Secretary has been directed to monitor situation on a daily basis.