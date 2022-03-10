UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Conducts Registration Drive On Indus Highway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Thursday conducted registration drive on Indus Higher between districts DI Khan and Kohat and visited hotels, restaurants and other business centres under its three-day registration campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Thursday conducted registration drive on Indus Higher between districts DI Khan and Kohat and visited hotels, restaurants and other business centres under its three-day registration campaign.

Deputy Collector South Region Mohammad Munir said here that the KPRA teams provided information about sales tax to owners of the different business centres and benefit of the registration, adding that several restaurants were registered on the occasion.

He said that the registration drive would continue on Friday and for the purpose a registration facilitation centre has been set up at Peshawar Hotel on Bannu road for facilitation of the business owners.

He said that the campaign was being carried out with the assistance of USAID to facilitate the non-tax payers in registration of their businesses.

