Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary For Housing Ehsan Mehmood Yousafzai For Timely Completion Of Multi-storey Flats For Govt Employees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:02 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Housing Ehsan Mehmood Yousafzai Thursday directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of 144 multi-storey flats being constructed in Phase-V Hayatabad here for serving and retired government employees.

During his visit to the project site, he examined the quality and pace of work on the site and asked Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir not to compromise on quality and pace of work.

He said the provincial government was constructing 144 multi storey flats of different sizes to provide accommodation to serving and retired government employees.

DG PHA Imran Wazir assured time completion of the project and said upon completion it would lessen the accommodation problems of government employees.

