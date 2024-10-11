Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Festival Begins In Charsadda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports festival begins in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The sports festival has started in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, which includes All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Championship, Full Body Contact Karate and Archery male and female competitions.

Assistant Commissioner Charsadda Riaz Ahmad officially inaugurated the festival. He was accompanied by District Sports Officer Meshaal Malik, Senior Vice President of Provincial Table Tennis Association Kifayatullah, Chairman of Full Body Contact Karate Association Sahibzada Al Hadi, Assistant Director Sports Irshad Khan, former DSO Tahsinullah and other important persons.

All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Body Contact Karate Championship, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Championship and District Charsadda Archery Championship got under way at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda under the auspices of District Administration Charsadda and District Sports Office Charsadda.

Dera Ismail Khan defeated Mardan by 3-1 while Peshawar qualified for the next round by defeating Abbottabad by 3-1 in their opening matches of the Boys and Girls Table Tennis Championship. The festival will continue for three days wherein the matches of the Full Body Contact and Archery would be organized.

Speaking on his occasion, Assistant Commissioner Charsadda Riaz Ahmad appreciated the organizing committee and District Sports Officer Charsadda for holding the festival in which players from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part. He said on behalf of the district government all out facilities would be ensured to the players including accommodation and food.

District Sports Officer Mashal Malik said that the players are getting due facilities while participating in the Games and hopefully good competitions would be witnessed among the teams from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/ijz'fam/1535

