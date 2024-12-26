Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday announced a province-wide operation against the land mafia to reclaim illegally occupied government land. The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Revenue and Estate, Nazir Ahmed Abbasi.

The operation, aimed at retrieving government land from illegal encroachments, will be conducted without discrimination across all districts. The minister emphasized that strict action would be taken against those involved, ensuring the operation's success under any circumstances.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and other relevant officials. It was decided that an upcoming meeting would finalize the details of the operation. During this meeting, a comprehensive report on illegally occupied government land across the province will be presented, alongside the identification of specific areas affected by encroachment.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Nazir Ahmed Abbasi revealed that the operation is being carried out on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. He assured that the campaign would be impartial and devoid of favoritism. “We will take all necessary steps to ensure the operation reaches its logical conclusion, and no leniency will be shown to encroachers,” he said.

The minister further stressed the importance of involving all relevant departments in the operation to ensure its smooth execution. He lamented the widespread encroachments on government land at various locations across the province and reiterated the government’s commitment to reclaim the land at all costs.