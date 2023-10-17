Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Secretary Orders Reduction In Transport Fares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Secretary orders reduction in transport fares

Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ziaul Haque on Tuesday instructed Commissioner Kohat and Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir to ensure a reduction in transport fares following a massive drop in fuel prices

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ziaul Haque on Tuesday instructed Commissioner Kohat and Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir to ensure a reduction in transport fares following a massive drop in fuel prices.

Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa passed the directions while chairing a meeting here which was attended by Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials and bus stand owners.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Qamar said that the administration will make sure to convey the benefit to students, workers, and other commuters who rely on public transportation.

APP/ARQ/378

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa RTA Kohat

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

24 minutes ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

25 minutes ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

32 minutes ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

35 minutes ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

33 minutes ago
 EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

37 minutes ago
Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

33 minutes ago
 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital com ..

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministry

37 minutes ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

37 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scor ..

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

37 minutes ago
 Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains a ..

Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains about gag order

34 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown Princes of Fujairah and Ajman

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan