Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Secretary orders reduction in transport fares

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ziaul Haque on Tuesday instructed Commissioner Kohat and Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir to ensure a reduction in transport fares following a massive drop in fuel prices

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ziaul Haque on Tuesday instructed Commissioner Kohat and Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir to ensure a reduction in transport fares following a massive drop in fuel prices.

Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa passed the directions while chairing a meeting here which was attended by Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials and bus stand owners.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Qamar said that the administration will make sure to convey the benefit to students, workers, and other commuters who rely on public transportation.

APP/ARQ/378