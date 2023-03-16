UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Win Tchoukball Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win Tchoukball Championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) team won the 3rd Inter Provincial Tchoukball Championship (boys) by defeating the Punjab Colour team by 58-54 points during sensational match.   The Azad Kashmir team bagged 3rd position by defeating Gilgat/Baltistan team.   The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in collaboration with Pakistan Tchukball Federation arranged the championship at Crescent Sports Complex in which seven teams participated.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed witnessed the final match as chief guest, and later she distributed prizes and trophies among position holders.   FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Ch, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad, FDA Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Directors Junaid Hasan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Secretary Pakistan Tchoukball Federation Ammanual Asad and other officials were also present on the occasion.

  Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner termed the inter-provincial competitions a symbol of national integrity and said that such competitions were a source of hunting national talent in different sports.  She said that sports played vital role in bringing youth towards positive activities for developing a healthy society.  She vowed that divisional administration would extend all-out cooperation to promote sports activities at grass root level.

