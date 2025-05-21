- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister For Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Assures Transgender Association Resolution Of Problems
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 09:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Wednesday said that government is taking steps for welfare of transgender community and to ensure rights to them.
He expressed these views while talking to Transgender Association. He said that steps have been taken for facilitation of each and every segment of society including transgender community.
The meeting focused in detail on important issues such as the rights of the transgender community, education, health, identification documents, financial support and protection. Discussions were held on taking further steps to provide better facilities for transgender persons to live a prosperous life.
On this occasion, Syed Qasim Ali Shah said that KP government considers transgender persons an important part of society. Priority measures are being taken for them in sectors like education, health, employment and protection, he told.
The minister said that the government would not hesitate to introduce reforms in existing laws to ensure welfare and provision of facilities to transgender community.
Transgender Association expressed their gratitude to provincial minister for his assurance to resolve their issues and hoped that the provincial government would take further steps for welfare and rights of their community.
