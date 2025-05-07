- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister For Sports And Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan Condemns Cowardly Air, Missiles Strikes By Treacherous Enemy
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 08:08 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, strongly condemned cowardly air and missile attacks by the treacherous enemy India on several civilian areas of Pakistan.
He stated that innocent civilians were targeted in these assaults, adding that these attacks are a blatant act of aggression against Pakistan’s sovereignty — a cowardly move that reflects the crumbling politics of the shameless Modi government and the extremist ideology of the RSS.
The provincial minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stands firmly with the armed forces and every citizen committed to the defense of the homeland.
He praised the Pakistan Air Force for giving a strong and immediate response to the enemy, proving that Pakistan is not only vigilant but fully capable of delivering a crushing reply to any aggression.
He added that the time has come to teach a lesson to fascists like Modi.
He concluded by saying that the defense of Pakistan is a duty of every Pakistani and we will fulfill this duty on every front.
