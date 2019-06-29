(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ):The World Bank on Saturday committed $70 million in concessional financing for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project.

This project will invest in infrastructure development, strengthen institutions with business-friendly regulations and enhance technology use.

The number of tourists to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have rapidly increased in recent years. Federal and Provincial governments have prioritized sustainable tourism as a driver of economic growth and job creation, says a press release.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast natural endowments and heritage assets that makes it attractive for enhancing sustainable tourism.

This project will support the province to build the needed capability and finance investments to harness this potential", said Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

Nearly half a million entrepreneurs and travelers will benefit from upgraded facilities at different tourist destinations. The project will introduce sustainable destination management through infrastructure, facilities and assets. Initial focus will be cover Chitral, Galliyat, Kalam, and Naran. Environmental preservation will be a priority through waste recycling and management, including single-use plastics. Women and youth in the local communities will benefit through enhanced skills.